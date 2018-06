Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo- The St. Charles county pet adoption center is showing off many big time renovations at the facility to the public Wedensday.

Th open house is set to take place Wednesday afternoon at 3p.m.

St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center Open House

3:00pm - 6:00pm June 6

www.SCCMO.org/PAC

636-949-PETS (7387)