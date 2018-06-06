× St. Charles couple wins half of Show Me Cash jackpot

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Dan Thompson of St. Charles said he just pulled into the parking lot at his job May 23 when he decided to check the numbers on his Show Me Cash ticket.

When he discovered he had a winning ticket, Thompson said he called into work and took the night off.

Dan and Connie Thompson held one of two winning tickets sold for the $272,000 Show Me Cash jackpot.

The couple said they’re looking forward to paying off some bills with their half of the prize money. Dan Thompson said he might like to purchase a new car as well.

Thompson purchased the winning ticket from Circle K in the 1500 block of Caulks Hill Road.

Show Me Cash is a daily in-state draw game with jackpots starting at $50,000. This is the 510th jackpot won sold since the game began in 2008.