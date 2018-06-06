× St. Louis could still be on the hook for football player’s 2015 injury

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Former NFL running back Reggie Bush is making his case that dangerous conditions at a St. Louis stadium led to a season-ending injury in a case that could leave the city on the hook for damages, even though the Rams are long gone.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that defendants in the civil trial, which began Tuesday, include two public entities.

Bush was playing for the San Francisco 49ers in November 2015 when he slipped and fell in a game after being pushed out of bounds at the former Edward Jones Dome. Bush’s cleats apparently slipped on a concrete surface about 11 yards behind the 49ers bench. The suit says the area had been nicknamed the “concrete ring of death.”

The Rams moved to Los Angeles the following season.