What you need to know about Seasonal Affective Disorder

ST. LOUIS- When you hear about Seasonal Affective Disorder you might automatically think about a gloomy winter day making you feel a bit down in the dumps, but that is not always the case. Studies show that 2 Million people in the US are affected summertime seasonal affective disorder and it can happen with nice, bright sunny days.

Rebecca Dougherty, a therapist at Dr. Lena Pearlman and Associates joined FOX 2 Wednesday to explain the some of the symptoms to look for.

For more information www.STLmentalhealth.com