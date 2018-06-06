Win a trip to Silver Dollar City’s Time Traveler!

Never before in the history of Silver Dollar City theme park has there been such excitement, such enthusiasm over the opening of a new attraction. Time Traveler is the World’s Fastest, Steepest and Tallest Complete-Circuit Spinning Roller Coaster!

Time Traveler marks a new era in coasters, delivering ride experiences unlike any before, with no two rides alike. A major difference is the spin, which is not a teacup-ride fast spin but a 360-degree controlled spin that delivers high dimension, sensations and perspectives that differ with every car, every ride, every time. What makes Time Traveler truly unique is the combination of spinning vehicles combined with such thrill factors as a vertical drop, double launches, and multiple inversions. And unlike most coasters that begin with a slow, chain-clacking ride to the top of a lift, Time Traveler’s thrills start in the first seconds of the ride with a hushed rush, as the cars leave the load station with a spin and a 10-story drop straight down, racing down a mountainside and through the trees in the mountainous terrain.

Time Traveler is world record-breaking:

Fastest – Top speed of 50.3 miles per hour

Steepest - A 10-story, 90-degree vertical drop…straight down. Custom-engineered to have an immediate out-of-the-station, gravity-driven drop down an Ozarks mountainside

Tallest - Custom-designed for mountainous terrain with its tallest point at 100 feet

First & Only with Three Inversions - a Dive Loop, a Vertical Loop and a Zero-G Roll

First & Only with a Vertical Loop - A 95-foot tall loop

First and Only Double Launch – 0 to 47 mph in 3 seconds; 30 to 45 mph in 3.5 seconds

More information is available at 800-831-4FUN(386) and www.silverdollarcity.com

