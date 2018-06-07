FOX 2’s Free Trip Tuesdays Brought to you by Gateway RV & Outdoors heads to Memphis, TN!

Need to get away and feel a new beat? Then why don’t you come play around in Memphis? Finger-lickin’ barbeque, live music that makes your hips move, world-famous attractions like Graceland and Beale Street – Memphis has all of this along with some of the best-kept secrets in the world. One-of-a-kind shops, Southern-style cuisine, award-winning museums and gardens, and some of the most unique hotels in the South. You’ll find neighborhoods with personality and history you can’t find anywhere else. It’s all in Memphis waiting for you to come play around.

To get tuned up, enter to win our Free Trip Tuesday getaway with Fox 2, so you can taste the flavor and experience the soul of Memphis for yourself.

One family of four will win a prize package including:

Three (3) Night stay at the luxury Big Cypress Lodge located inside Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid

Four (4) tickets to Graceland

Four (4) tickets to Stax Museum of American Soul Music

Four (4) tickets to Rock -n- Soul Museum

Four (4) tickets to National Civil Rights Museum

Four (4) tickets to the Memphis Children Museum

Four (4) tickets to Memphis Zoo

Four (4) tickets to The Memphis Pink Palace

PLUS, $200 VISA card from Gateway RV & Outdoors

Hurry! Entries are due by 9am on Tuesday, June 11th.

Contest rules