Drone video captures lava flow from Kilauea volcano to the sea

BIG ISLAND, Hawaii - The US Geological Survey released drone footage of the lava flowing from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island.

Lava continues shooting out of the ground, as high as 150-feet in the air, then traveling all the way to the Pacific Ocean.

Earlier this week, the Vacationland neighborhood was destroyed after lava poured into two oceanfront subdivisions.

The eruption is one of the most destructive in US history, though amazingly no one has been killed and only one injury has been reported.