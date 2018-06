Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.LOUIS- Blazing flames ripped through a vacant commercial building in south St. Louis Thursday morning.

The fire broke out just after 4a.m. along Vandeventer Ave near Boyle

Fire officials tell FOX 2 the old Liberty Bell Oil Company Building was vacant, however, one homeless man was inside at the time but got out unharmed.

The cause on the fire has not been determined.

The fire is under investigation.

