Experimental HIV Vaccine to be tested on humans next year

ST. LOUIS- An experimental vaccine that is used to protect animals from dozens of strains of HIV will soon be tested on humans.

Researchers say the vaccine targets a vulnerable part of the virus that causes AIDS and triggers antibody production in mice, guinea pigs, and monkeys.

Scientists are making refinements to the vaccine, such as boosting its potency to produce a version suitable for testing in people.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Vaccine Research Center hope to start a human trial of the vaccine next year.