Family pleads for help after woman pistol-whipped, hospitalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Family and friends of a 51-year-old woman are pleading for the public's help. They want to know who attacked and pistol-whipped her, sending her to intensive care.

A Facebook post detailed the concern friends and family have for the woman, Kimberly Vermillon, saying she’s in intensive care and on a ventilator with serious head injuries.

St. Louis police said the attack happened Sunday at around 11:15 p.m. in the 7300 block of Pennsylvania. A middle-aged man is believed to have struck her with a gun. Investigators said the woman suffered a large contusion to her head and was taken to an area hospital in critical, unstable condition.

Police are still investigating the incident. They want anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. Tips remain anonymous.