GOP Senate candidate Hawley hopes voters focus on campaign

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley is making a 100-stop tour of Missouri businesses.

Hawley’s next stops are Friday in Springfield and Conway. He says the goal is to highlight workers and what he described as the “collapse of the middle class.”

Hawley is running for Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill’s seat in a race that could determine party control of the U.S. Senate.

McCaskill last year held more than 50 town halls across Missouri.

She’s also in campaign mode now. A release from her campaign says she held eight events in three days last week to meet with veterans and military families who support her.

McCaskill and Hawley face primary challengers, but they’re considered the frontrunners. The primary is Aug. 7, and the general election is Nov. 6.

By SUMMER BALLENTINE, Associated Press