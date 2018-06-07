× Marlins Pound Cardinals for Second Straight Night, 11-3

Somebody tell the Miami Marlins they are not this good! For the second straight night, the Marlins pounded the Cardinals, 11-3 on Wednesday night at Busch Stadium. Suspect pitching, shoddy defense and inconsistent hitting cost the Cardinals again. Starting pitcher Jack Flaherty allowed six runs, four earned in five innings and took the loss (2-2). Yairo Munoz had a tough night at shortstop, committing three errors. Jose Martinez did lead the Cardinals offense with three hits and two runs batted in.

The Marlins hit three home runs in the game, two from Lewis Brinson and the other from Derek Dietrich. Things got so bad that the Redbirds put infielder Jedd Gyorko on the pitcher’s mound for the ninth inning. He allowed the second home run to Brinson.

Miles Mikolas pitches for the Cardinals on Thursday afternoon as they try to avoid the sweep by Miami.