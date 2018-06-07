Police warn against leaving dogs in vehicles

Posted 11:15 pm, June 7, 2018

ST. LOUIS - A week after a dozen dogs were found trapped inside a hot car, similar cases are emerging in the St. Louis area. Fox 2/KPLR 11's Jasmine Huda spoke with Chesterfield police about three recent incidents involving dogs left in vehicles during 90-degree heat.