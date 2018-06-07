Recipe: Mango Smoothie Bowl With Fresh Fruit & Banner Road Granola

ST. LOUIS – Learn how to make mango smoothie bowls with fresh fruit and banner road granola with Reshaunda Thornton.
Ingredients:
1 5.3-oz. Container of So Delicious Plain Coconut Yogurt
3/4 C Frozen mango chunks
1/2 Banana
1 T Local honey
Squeeze 1/2 Lime
Direction: Blend all ingredients in a blender until thick and smooth. Pour smoothie into a bowl and top with fresh raspberries, fresh pineapple chunks, kiwi slices, chia seeds and Banner Road Midnight Snack Granola. Enjoy as a breakfast treat, after a workout, or as a light dessert.
For more information:
Banner Road Baking Company
Better Vessel Nutrition and Fitness