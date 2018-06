× Red Schoendienst Passes Away at 95

Cardinal Nation lost their top ambassador on Wednesday, June 6th when former player and manager Red Schoendienst passed away at the age of 95.

Red, along with the late Stan Musial defined what being a “Cardinal” meant. Schoendienst began his Cardinals career as a player in 1945. He then became the team’s manager from 1965-76. Red then continued on as a coach, special instructor and ambassador until his death.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne reflects on Red's Cardinals legacy.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 2 Sports reporter Charlie Marlow was at Busch stadium and got reaction to Schoendienst's passing from Mike Shannon, Whitey Herzog and Rick Hummel.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cardinals manager Mike Matheny discussed Red's passing after the game on Wednesday night.