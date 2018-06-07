× Troy, Ill. man charged with impersonating police officer

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 39-year-old Troy, Illinois man for allegedly impersonating a police officer.

According to prosecutors, Jeffrey Grandcolas II was pulled over on February 7, 2018 for speeding along Route 15. During the traffic stop, Grandcolas allegedly identified himself as a member of the Brooklyn, Illinois police force and had credentials with him.

Authorities learned Grandcolas had left the Brooklyn Police Department in November 2017 and was no longer employed there.

Grandcolas had already been out on bond for a theft charge in East St. Louis.

Grandcolas turned himself in at the St. Clair County Courthouse on May 29, posted bond, and was released.