World War II veteran asked for 100 letters for 100th birthday, received 55K

MONTROSE, Mich. – A World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday earlier this week and was overwhelmed with emotion after receiving tens of thousands of birthday cards from around the world.

Last month, Ike Fabela made a simple wish: he wanted to get 100 cards for his special birthday.

His request spread quickly and Fabela didn’t just get 100 cards; more than 55,000 pieces of mail have arrived thus far.

Fabela’s family posted a picture online of their van stocked full of cars just for him after a recent trip to the post office.

He celebrated his birthday June 6, but if you’d like to still send him a card, the family said it’s still accepting them.

Ike Fabela

C/O Nick Rodgers

PO Box 3112 Montrose, MI 48457