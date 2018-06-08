× Charge won’t be refiled against Greitens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A special prosecutor will not refile a felony invasion-of-privacy charge against former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced her decision Friday, one week after the Republican governor’s resignation.

A St. Louis grand jury in February indicted Greitens, accusing him of taking an unauthorized and compromising photo of a woman with whom he had an extramarital affair in 2015, before he was elected.

St. Louis prosecutors dropped the charge May 14 after a court ruled that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner had to answer questions under oath from Greitens’ attorneys. The announcement came as jury selection was nearing completion.

Greitens resigned last week as the Legislature was meeting in special session to consider the possibility of impeachment.

The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office released the following statement Friday afternoon: