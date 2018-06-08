Dave Murray’s forecast and disco…for…THE WEEKEND…JUNE 9-10, 2018

All about a Summer weekend…but it is June…whats new…heat and humidity thru Sunday…90 to 95 for highs over the weekend…thinking 92 on Saturday and 95 on Sunday…70 to 75 at night…now it is a classic summer pattern so we deal with the summer game plan of storms…lots of dry time for there will be scattered storms around…anytime…watch the sky…be ready to react…the main features…downpours of rain, strong winds and intense lightning…have a safe weekend everyone