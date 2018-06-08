Effects of humidity on the human body

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- The hot, humid days can seem unbearable at times. The humidity can often make the temperature feel warmer.

As the humidity creeps above 75%, the increased water vapor in the air causes evaporation to become more difficult. Studies show that more sweat from the body pulls out sodium, potassium, and other minerals needed for muscle contractions, nerve transmissions, and water balance.

Dr. Kiran Kancherla cardiologist from SSM Health Depaul hospital joined FOX2 Friday to discuss the precautions patients should take as the temperatures rise this summer.