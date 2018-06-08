× Ex-Gov. Greitens’ lawyers billed Missouri $150,000

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Attorneys who represented the office of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens during a legislative investigation have billed the state for more than $150,000.

The Office of Administration said Friday that it is still reviewing the request for payment.

Records provided to The Associated Press under the state’s open records law show that the Graves Garrett law firm in Kansas City billed the state more than $89,000. That covers 260 hours of work by four employees, plus expenses, from April 27 to May 29.

The Connecticut-based Shipman & Goodwin law firm billed Missouri more than $64,000 on behalf of attorney Ross Garber, an impeachment specialist. That included 157 hours of work, plus expenses, from March 5 to May 29.

Greitens announced on May 29 that he was resigning.