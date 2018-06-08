× Public funeral for Schoendienst at Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis will host funeral services for the late Red Schoendienst next Friday morning.

Schoendienst passed away Wednesday, June 6 at the age of 95.

The funeral, scheduled for 10 a.m., will be open to the public.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for contributions to BackStoppers, Catholic Charities of St. Louis, Delta Gamma Center for Children with Visual Impairments-St. Louis, or the Great Rivers Habitat Alliance.

Schoendienst was born in Germantown Illinois, approximately 45 miles from downtown St. Louis. He joined the Cardinals in 1942.

Schoendienst played minor league baseball during World War II and was drafted to military service. However, he was given a medical discharged due to the injury to his left eye. In 1945, he moved up to the Majors, playing for the Cardinals as left fielder and second baseman. He played with the Cardinals until he was traded in 1956 to the New York Giant and later the Milwaukee Braves.

He returned to the Cardinals in 1961, where he played until 1963.

After Cardinals’ World Series win against the New York Yankees in 1964, Schoendienst was elevated to manager. He managed the Cardinals for over 12 seasons. He was part of five World Series wins for the franchise.

In 1989, Schoendienst was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. He was inducted into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame Museum in 2014.