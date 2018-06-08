× Mikolas Dominates in Cards 4-1 Win over Marlins

Miles Mikolas continues to impress his new team. He pitched seven dominant innings in the Cardinals 4-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Thursday afternoon at Busch Stadium. Mikolas allowed one unearned run in his seven inning outing, while striking out five. The win raises Mikolas’ season record to 7-1 and lowers his ERA to 2.27. Jose Martinez got the Cardinals off to a good start with a two run home run in the bottom of the first inning. Marcell Ozuna’s RBI single raised the Cards lead to 3-1 in the sixth inning. Luke Voit finished the scoring with a pinch hit home run in the seventh. It was Voit’s first home run of the season. Bud Norris pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his 12th save of the year.

Here is post game reaction from the Cardinals locker room after their 4-1 victory.