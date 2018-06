× One person dead in south St. Louis accident

ST. LOUIS – One person was killed Friday afternoon in an accident in south St. Louis.

According to Sgt. Keith Barrett, a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the accident occurred just after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of S. Compton Avenue and Meramec Street, that’s in the Dutchtown neighborhood.

The driver of one of the vehicles ran away from the accident scene, Barrett said.