Oshie & Eller Win Stanley Cup with Capitals

Two more former Blues players are now Stanley Cup Champions! T.J. Oshie and Lars Eller are members of the 2018 Champion Washington Capitals. They beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Thursday night in Las Vegas to win the Stanley Cup Final four games to one. Eller scored the winning goal of the game and series. Oshie was a star throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs scoring eight goals with 13 assists for 21 points. The championship was especially touching for Oshie. His father is battling Alzheimer’s disease.