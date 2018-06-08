× Recipe: Papaya & Shrimp Salad

ST. LOUIS – Chef Kyle was here at FOX 2 to discuss how to make papaya and shrimp salad.

Ingredients:

1 whole papaya

3-5 jumbo shrimp (peeled & deveined)

½ tsp minced ginger

½ tsp minced garlic

Pinch red pepper flake

As desired Soba noodles

1 carrot cut into matchsticks

½ red onion julienned

Cilantro

Thai basil

Crushed Peanuts

1 tsp Sesame Oil

1/3 cup Rice Wine Vinegar

2/3 cup salad oil

1 lime juiced

Directions: In a skillet, sauté the shrimp and add ginger, garlic & red pepper flake. Remove and set to the side.

Meanwhile, whisk together the rice wine vinegar, lime juice, sesame oil and salad oil. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Boil the soba noodles until tender. Rinse under cold water to stop the cooking process.

Prepare your papaya. Toss all ingredients except shrimp and papaya in a bowl.Place noodle salad inside the papaya and top with shrimp. Garnish with herbs and chopped peanuts.

L`École Culinaire

9811 S. Forty Dr.

(314) 587-2433

LEcole.edu