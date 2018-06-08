× St. Louis dropped as defendant in Reggie Bush suit over knee injury

ST. LOUIS- A St. Louis judge has dismissed the city of St. Louis from a civil trial over a Reggie Bush former NFL running back’s injury in 2015.

Our partners at the Post Dispatch report, The defendants in the case, the taxpayer-funded St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority and the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission, had asked to be dismissed, arguing that state law says public entities can only be held liable if they have exclusive control of the dome.

Associate Circuit Judge Calea Stovall-Reid agreed, dismissing the two public entities Friday. It is the fourth day of the trial stemming from a 2016 lawsuit filed by former NFL running back.