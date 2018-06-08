St. Louis mom to pitch “The Drop Stoppers’ at Walmart’s 2018 Open Call Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Joylynn Waganer owner and creator of The Drop Stoppers joined FOX 2 in the morning Friday to discuss her unique baby product. The Drop Stoppers will be among making the trip with 10 other Missouri businesses and others from across the county.

Walmart`s Open Call is a shot at the American dream. It`s an exciting and unique opportunity for American entrepreneurs to come to Walmart`s Home Office in Bentonville, AR and potentially get their product in the hands of millions of our customers.

The event is one way Walmart is working towards their commitment to purchase an additional $250 billion by 2023 in products made, sourced or grown in the U.S. and in one way they continue to invest in American jobs by supporting U.S. manufacturing.