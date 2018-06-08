Team Illinois youth police camp provides unique training for teenagers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELSAH, Ill.- The Illinois State Police in District is hosting the 14th annual Team Illinois youth police camp this June. The camp is a highly structured week-long residency program. Physical fitness exercises, paramilitary drills, resisting substance abuse education, internet safety, gang and drug prevention and team building activities are some of the activities the camp focuses on.

Team Illinois camp engages police officers, military personnel, and social service agencies. Local police and sheriff's departments, as well as the Illinois National Guard, Madison Company Health Dept. and Chestnut Health Systems, are partnered with the Illinois state police for the past eight years.

Former Team Illinois Youth Camp participant Jermaine Owens and Trooper Calvin Dye Jr joined FOX2 in the morning Friday to talk about it.

To apply for the camp call 618-973-3050 or email Trooper Calvin Dye Jr. at calvin_dye@isp.state.il.us

Team Illinois Youth Police Camp

When: July 15 - July 21

Males & Females Ages 14 - 16

Principia College 1 Front Gate Road Elsah, Illinois 62028

Download the application here