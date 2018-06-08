× Win tickets to NASCAR at Gateway Motorsports Park

NASCAR Weekend on June 23 at Gateway Motorsports Park is bigger than ever before! Two huge nights with the ARCA Series on Friday and the NASCAR Camping Truck Series on Saturday!

And Saturday, come early for the biggest pre-race party ever: Rumble Before the Roar – the greatest $20 ticket upgrade in racing!

FOX 2 is giving away a VIP package including:

4 VIP Credentials to the event

A ride in the Pace Car prior to the race

Welcome on the video screen

4 Gateway Motorsports Park t-shirts

Access to the pre-race drivers meeting

An invitation to participate in the exclusive pro-am karting event the night before the race.

4 tickets into the Rumble Before the Roar event

Get tickets for the GATEWAY 200 PRESENTED BY CK POWER

The 160-lap Gateway 200 presented by CK Power brings NASCAR excitement to the St. Louis region each year. The Truck Series is a feeder system for NASCAR’s Xfinity and Monster Energy Cup Series. It supplies an interesting mix of talent and temperaments: Fans can witness the sport’s brightest new talent mixing it up with tough Truck Series veterans. Compared to other tracks, Gateway Motorsports Park’s unique 1.25-mile egg-shaped oval offers an additional challenge. Turns 1 and 2 are different from Turns 3 and 4. And the track has been completely repaved since the Truck Series last raced here.

Experience the thrills, action and race-winning passes of the future stars of NASCAR as Villa Lighting delivers the Eaton 200 Presented by CK Power for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

