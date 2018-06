Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, Ill. - Enjoy strolling through downtown Belleville, IL, while experiencing 15 samples of craft beers from both sides of the river! Breweries include Schlafly, 4204 Main Street Brewing Company, Urban Chestnut, Crown Valley Brewery and many more!

Belleville Main Street Craft Beer Walk

Saturday, June 16th, 2018

4 to 7 p.m.

Check-in @ Art on the Square building - #30 Public Square, Belleville, IL

For more information visit: Bellevillemainstreet.net.