First responders urging people to download app and save lives

ST. LOUIS - Area first responders say the phone app called Pulse Point is a true a lifesaver. They are encouraging everyone to download the app and learn CPR.

The app sends an alert when a participating agency dispatches a first responder for a sudden cardiac arrest in a public place. Anyone nearby who has the app receives an alert. The app shows where the person is located. The idea is if you know CPR and receive an alert, you could start first aid in time to save a life.

The cities of Brentwood, Clayton, Maplewood, Olivette, Richmond Heights, Rock Hill, Shrewsbury, Webster Groves and the East Central Dispatch Center are all participating agencies. They hope more communities will come on board soon.

“We need you, everyone one of you to download this app,” said Lt. Brian Zinanni, Clayton Fire Department.

“With the Pulse Point app you have the ability to save lives and we’re going to make heroes out of our civilians,” said Dr. Justin Rapoff, SSM Health.

Another Pulse Point app shows users where the nearest automated external defibrillator (AED) is located. Medical experts say the likelihood of surviving a sudden cardiac is largely dependent on how quickly medical treatment is applied.

“Every minute a person is without CPR it lessens their chance of survival by 10 percent,” said Zinanni.

Joining first responders in the call for everyone to learn CPR and download the apps were two sudden cardiac arrest survivors.

Marlene Martins went into cardiac arrest in a location where an AED was available. She says she’s fortunate to be alive.

“Learn CPR,” she said. “And every business should have an AED machine”

Rosilind Jackson went into a cardiac arrest near a nurse. Had she not received immediate help, doctors say she would likely no longer be alive.

“I feel very, very blessed to be where I am right now,” she said.

You can download the app for free.