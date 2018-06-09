Local company shows how to use metals throughout your home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Sam Shapiro, owner of Shapiro Metal Supply, joins us this morning to show us some ideas on how to use steel, copper and other metals throughout your home.

Also, Sam has recently opened a division of their company to provide home improvement, tools and supplies to customers at a discounted price. Some of the products you can find at Shapiro Metal Supply include nuts/bolts, tools, bathroom fixtures, interior/exterior door hardware, lighting/light bulbs, ladders and outdoor furniture.