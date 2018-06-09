Local man hopes to inspire people to pick-up trash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A local man is leading a global effort to rid the world of trash. Matthew Stephen says it starts with one bag at a time. Stephen was at Bellerive Park in St. Louis Saturday. He was picking up trash and inviting others to take part in a challenge.

Stephen hopes people from all 50 states will participate in the challenge of picking up one bag of trash. He’s asking anyone who participates to take a photo of their bag of trash and post it to social media with the tag #justonebag and #5050 challenge.

Stephen said he started the idea when he didn’t have enough money to buy gifts for friends. He thought picking up trash was a good way to do something for his community.

“I hope that it allows people to know that it really only takes a second to care and that it opens them up to doing more,” said Stephen.

For more information you can visit the Just One Bag Project Facebook page.