Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Surge Home Opener is Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 7:05 p.m. and they want to pack the stands with 3,000 fans for their 7th season!

St. Louis Surge Pro Basketball Home Opener

Washington University Field House Athletic Complex

330 Big Bend Blvd Washington University Field House

Saturday, June 9th, 2018

Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

Game Tip-Off at 7:05PM

For more information visit: STLSURGEBASKETBALL.COM.