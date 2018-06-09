The Thread – If You Build It…

ST. LOUIS - You may remember Cathryn Shaw from Season 1. Her organization, All Among Us, ministers to the homeless in many ways, including doing their laundry. Well, wait 'til you see what she's up to now! We'll give you a hint: It involves some DIY work! Learn all about this amazing ministry and how you can be a part of it. Plus, gain a whole new understanding of CPR and see how it is being used to breathe life into the lives of young people. Also, learn why Tim's nickname is NOT Tim the Tool Man! Join the fun, Saturday at 8:30am on Fox 2.
