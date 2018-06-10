Arts Pop: Muny ready to begin historic 100th season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- The Muny , the nation’s largest and oldest continually operating outdoor theatre, is celebrating 100 seasons in Forest Park in 2018. They are opening the centennial season with Jerome Robbins' Broadway , the first staging of that show since its original Broadway production and tour. The musical anthology honors the career of Tony Award-winning director and choreographer, Jerome Robbins and features numbers from shows like West Side Story, The King and I, and Fiddler on the Roof.

The story of the Muny is now also on display at the Missouri History Museum. The "Muny Memories: 100 Seasons Onstage" exhibit uses a mix of history, interaction, and access to bring the Muny’s impressive history to life.

More from Judith Newmark at stltoday.com.

Website: Jerome Robbin's Broadway at the Muny