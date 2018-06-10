× Firefighters battling 4 alarm fire at Maryland Heights apartment complex

MARYLAND HEIGHTS – Firefighters are currently on the scene of a 4 alarm fire at the Woodhollow Apartment Complex in Maryland Heights.

The fire broke out at the multi-tenant apartment complex in the 1800 block of McKelvey Hill Drive near I-270 and Dorsett before 8 a.m. Firefighters say the fire is on the second and thrid levels of the building and they are still trying to put the flames out.

