“Late Nite Catechism” playing at the Playhouse

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - Sister joins us in studio to talk about the one-woman show that is on stage now at the Playhouse @ Westport Plaza called “Late Nite Catechism.”

Call it Loretta Young meets Carol Burnett. “Late Nite Catechism” is part catechism class, part stand-up routine. It’s an interactive comedy, one of the longest-running shows in Chicago and U.S. theater history. The New York Times calls it, "hilarious, well-written and inspired." Jeffrey Lyons from TV’s Sneak Previews calls Late Nite Catechism "something to savor and enjoy....one of the most intimate, rewarding shows in town." You, the audience member, are part of Sister’s class. She’ll take you back to the days of the Latin Mass, meatless Fridays, and remind you about that good old ruler across the knuckles! Audience participation is encouraged as you will compete for prizes like glow-in-the-dark rosaries. This is the most fun you’ll have in “school” in a long time!

Late Nite Catechism

On stage now thru June 17

Playhouse @ Westport Plaza Tix available at http://www.metrotix.com

314-534-1111

Save Half-Off with promo code KTVI

For more information, visit: www.playhouseatwestport.com