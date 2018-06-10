‘Ride For an Angel’ raises awareness of missing persons in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Sunday, June 10th, marks the 15th Anniversary of the day Christian Ferguson disappeared.

Ferguson disappeared back on June 11th, 2003. The disabled Pine Lawn boy's father called the police to report his SUV was stolen with Christian inside.

Police later found the vehicle but there was no sign of Christian. Suspicion was cast on his father, but no arrests were ever made.

This is one of many missing persons cases that was never closed.

Friends and supporters of Looking for an Angel organization will gather at Page and Skinker in St. Louis, which is where Christian Ferguson disappeared 15 years ago.

Sunday afternoon, hundreds of bikers will participate in the "Ride For an Angel" event designed to increase awareness of missing persons. The non-profit, Looking For an Angel, was founded by Christian's mother, Theda Wilson.

Motorcyclists will gather at 12:00 p.m. at Page and Union. The ride will start at 1:00 p.m. and end at the Bikers Corner on Vandeventer Avenue

If you have any information about Christian Ferguson’s disappearance contact St. Louis City Police.