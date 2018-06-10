× Sex offender who fled Illinois captured in Tennessee

CARBONDALE, Ill. – A Southern Illinois man who was arrested on a charge of failing to register as a sex offender and disappeared last year after he posted bail has been arrested in Tennessee.

The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan reports that Franklin County Sheriff’s office announced the arrest on Friday of 71-year-old Danny L. Amos Sr.

A news release says Amos had been convicted in 2011 of possession of child pornography and child sexual assault and sent to state prison in Illinois. He was released from prison but was arrested in September of 2016 for failing to register as a sex offender. But after he posted bond, he disappeared.

The release says that besides the felony charge related to fleeing the state, Amos is also charged with violating Tennessee’s Sex Offender Notification Act.