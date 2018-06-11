× Cards Monday News: Ponce de Leon Recalled, Top Pick Gorman take BP

It was a busy Monday for the Cardinals. They recalled pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon from Memphis. Their top draft pick from last week’s MLB Draft, Nolan Gorman was at Busch Stadium taking batting practice.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For Ponce de Leon, it's been quite a ride to making it to the Major Leagues. He suffered a serious head injury a little over a year ago pitching for Memphis after being hit by a line drive. Ponce de Leon spent the rest of the 2017 season recovering from that injury, that landed him in intensive care. He was back for Cardinals spring training in 2018 and pitched well at AAA Memphis, earning the recall to the Cardinals.

Gorman was the Cardinals top draft pick at the 2018 MLB Draft held a week ago. He signed with the Cardinals and will report to their Class A minor league team in Johnson City, Tennessee. Monday, Gorman got to take batting practice at Busch Stadium.