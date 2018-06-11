Cards Monday News: Ponce de Leon Recalled, Top Pick Gorman take BP
It was a busy Monday for the Cardinals. They recalled pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon from Memphis. Their top draft pick from last week’s MLB Draft, Nolan Gorman was at Busch Stadium taking batting practice.
Gorman was the Cardinals top draft pick at the 2018 MLB Draft held a week ago. He signed with the Cardinals and will report to their Class A minor league team in Johnson City, Tennessee. Monday, Gorman got to take batting practice at Busch Stadium.