Carjacking leads to multi-state pursuit Monday morning

GRANITE CITY, Ill.- A carjacking in north St. Louis County ended in police pursuit early Monday morning.

Around 1:30a.m police responed to an armed carjacking in the 1000 block of Sweepstakes Lane. According to police, the victim complied with the suspect demand to get out of the vehicle, and the suspect drove away. The woman was not injured.

Moments later a county cop assigned to Black Jack spotted the car and a pursuit was initiated. Illinois State Police and Granite City officers both assisted the St. Louis County officer when the chase moved into illinois.

Granite City put down spike strips along Route 3 in Granite City, which stopped the car the driver had stolen.

When police approached the car they saw the man in the driver's seat with a wound to his head and a woman on the passenger side. The woman got out the vehicle and was apprehended.

The driver was found to be suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Police were concerned the man was armed an moved pack to their patrols cars and took cover. They used their public address system and give the man multiple directions to exit the vehicle.

He was arrested and taken to the hospital where at last report he was in critical condition.

The carjacking and police pursuit is currently under investigation.