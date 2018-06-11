Concerns over toxic algae bloom in Carondelet Park lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - Some social media posts have been claiming that fish and ducks have been dying at Boathouse Lake in Carondelet Park in south St. Louis. Neighborhood sites have said that dead fish and ducks have been noticed at the lake over the last couple of weeks.

FOX 2/News 11 has reached out to a resident who is making the claim and have not yet heard back from her.

Her concern is that blue algae has formed on the water and is threatening fish, ducks, and geese. In her post, she says she has seen five dead ducks and dead fish in the last couple of weeks.

On Monday, the lake appeared normal with ducks and geese swimming. Fishermen said they had not seen any dead fish and that the fish they were catching appeared in good shape.

A spokesman for the city of St. Louis says a parks department employee spotted a couple of dead fish. The city and the Missouri Department of Conservation said blue algae is formed when duck, geese, and dog waste gets in the water. When temperatures get very hot, the algae can bloom and be toxic to animals.

On Monday, the city parks department appears to have moved on the problem by adding fresh water to the lake and flushing the waste out. According to fishermen, a pipe has been pouring in water for most of the day.