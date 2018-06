Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Congressman Lacy Clay hosts his 13th Annual Career Fair Monday.

More than 100 employers will be there, including Boeing, Express Scripts, Enterprise, UPS, FedEx, World Wide Technology, along with several banks and radio stations. Employers are looking to fill more than a 1,000 openings.

The career fair is from 9:30 to 2:30p.m at Harris-Stowe's Emerson Physical Education and Performing Arts Center on Laclede Avenue.