Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…TUESDAY…JUNE 12, 2018
All about the summer air mass…locked in place…and in the soup we have to watch for some spot but strong storms… hit and miss…but where they hit its heavy rain, wind and intense lightning…the focus will be for building heat and that humidity for the end of the week and into this weekend. The tropical gulf is still a watcher…the next few days…especially the western gulf as we get closer to the weekend