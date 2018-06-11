× Endangered Person Advisory for missing Moberly MO woman

MOBERLY, Mo- The Moberly Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing Moberly, Missouri woman that could possibly be in danger.

Lisa Ross was reported missing from 503 South 5th St, at 1p.m. on June 10.

Ross is described as a white female, 42- years-old, 5′ 9, weighing 135 lbs with blonde hair, brown eyes and she also has a tattoo of cherries on her lower back.

Ross was last seen wearing a white tank top with light blue tie-dye, pearl earrings, white shorts, and brown leather sandals traveling in a gold Chrysler possibly a 300 with a man named Stephen Thorpand, she has not been heard from since.

Ross has an order of protection against a person of interest Thorp. He has been involved in several domestic incidents involving Ross and is on probation for Murder 2nd Degree and armed criminal action.

Thorp is described as white male, 55-years-old, 5’7, 180 lbs, bald and brown eyes.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Moberly Police Department at (660) 263-0346.

Picture of suspect