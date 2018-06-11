× Man dies after suspected Joplin road rage shooting

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say a man who was wounded in a suspected case of road rage has died from his injuries.

Joplin police said in a news release that 27-year-old David Reynolds, of Carthage, died Sunday afternoon. Police say his young children and a woman were with Reynolds on Saturday when he and another man got into a disagreement while they were driving on Interstate 249. Both men pulled over the shoulder, and Reynolds was shot outside of his vehicle. Police say the men apparently didn’t know each other beforehand.

Charges against 23-year-old Christopher Montz, of Neosho, were upgraded Monday to first-degree murder and armed criminal action.