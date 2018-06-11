× McCaskill, Congressional representatives praise Gov. Parson

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Members of Missouri’s congressional delegation have praised Gov. Mike Parson for meeting with them.

A bipartisan group of federal lawmakers met Monday in Parson’s office to discuss a variety of issues, including infrastructure and the opioid crisis.

Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill and Republican Reps. Vicky Hartzler and Blaine Luetkemeyer say their relationship with Parson is already better than it was with Eric Greitens, who resigned as governor June 1.

Both Hartzler and Luetkemeyer say a similar meeting never happened under the previous two administrations.

Republican Sen. Roy Blunt and Reps. Ann Wagner, Jason Smith, and Billy Long were also present, along with Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver.

Parson is scheduled to meet with state lawmakers later Monday before addressing a joint session of the Legislature at 5 p.m.