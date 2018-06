Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Starting Monday the new pickle slush is available at Sonic drive-in restaurants.

The chain tweeted that pickle lovers should "get your taste buds ready for pickle juice deliciousness. The frozen drink is described as sweet but tart.

If you're turning your nose up, try out the other new flavors that are available on Monday are "Bahama Mama, Blue Hawaiian, and Tiger's blood.